Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seen visiting Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at their $8 million mansion in Kansas City

Taylor Swift reportedly went to visit her friend Brittany Mahomes in Kansas City following reports that she has prepared for a weeks-long stay with Travis Kelce. Taylor and Travis were seen separately arriving at Brittany and her husband Patrick Mahomes' home on Tuesday morning, November 28. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen separately arriving at Brittany and her husband Patrick Mahomes' home on Tuesday morning, November 28 (Photo by Richard Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/George Walker IV, File, David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor was driven to the property shortly before Travis arrived in his iconic Rolls Royce Ghost, donning a red hoodie. The two couples spent time with each other in the $8 million mega-mansion before Taylor returned to Travis’ new home, according to the Daily Mail.

Brittany and Patrick reportedly bought the eight-acre property in Cass County, Missouri, in September 2020. It was last listed at $400k. However, presently it is believed to be worth $8million.

Brittany and Taylor quickly became close after attending multiple games in the Chiefs' box at Arrowhead Stadium together. They even celebrated the touchdown with their own dance. The two women were also spotted sipping champagne together while spending an evening in New York.

Taylor and Travis, meanwhile, are now prepared to spend the first extended time of their life togther, after thier relationship came under the spotlight. “Taylor's still smitten with Travis,” a Swift insider said. “But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

A source also told the news outlet PEOPLE in the past that Travis has never dated someone like Taylor. "Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before," the source said. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy.”

"Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it," the insider added, referring to Travis trying to give Taylor his phone number when he attended her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium. The source added that Travis and Taylor are "having a great time getting to know one another" and "have introduced some of their friends to each other" recently.

"Everyone's getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple,” the source said.