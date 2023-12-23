Taylor Swift spotted leaving late-night studio session in NYC ahead of Christmas

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows for 2023 may have ended, but her musical endeavours haven't. The Midnights singer was recently spotted leaving Electric Lady Studio in New York City after a late-night recording session. Before the holidays begin, the 34-year-old pop sensation stepped out in style Thursday night. Swift donned a chic all-black ensemble with cream accents. This comes after her outing in Massachusetts, where she arrived at the Gillette stadium to support Travis Kelce as he played in the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game. Taylor Swift was spotted in New York City(X, formerly Twitter/@tswifterastour)

Taylor Swift never goes out of style

For the late-night outing, Swift wore a black shearling jacket with a cream sheepskin collar and piping, paired with a black mini-skirt and sheer tights. She completed the look with a pair of chunky black heels and a shiny leather shoulder bag. The Shake It Off singer wore soft glam makeup and her signature bold red lipstick.

Alongside Swift, other famous faces who were spotted exiting the studio in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood were her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and American rappers Common and Kendrick Lamar. Swift's outing along with Lamar may hint at a potential new collaboration between the duo, considering they have recently re-recorded their duet Bad Blood for 1989 (Taylor's Version).

The truth behind Taylor Swift's opal ring

The Evermore singer's latest piece of jewellery gave rise to many speculations. Swift sported a huge opal ring on her 34th birthday bash. While fans admired the ring, they also wondered if it was sentimentally linked to Kelce. However, Swift's close friend and Top Gun star Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Teller, unveiled the truth behind the mystery ring.

Taylor Swift's opal ring

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Keleigh shared a story revealing that it was she who gave Swift the ring. The Instagram story featured a small clip of Swift showing off her ring before pointing the camera at Keleigh, who shared the video along with the message, “Love you T, bye media.”