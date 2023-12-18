Ouch! Taylor Swift blocks Travis Kelce from clinching No. 1 spot

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is getting stronger by the day, with reports suggesting they might be getting engaged soon. While the Chiefs tight end is an athlete of great calibre, when it comes to music, Swift has the greater edge. The Midnights singer was crowned Spotify's Global Top Artist this year, showing her dominance in the industry. Although Kelce's field is primarily sports, the NFL star released a holiday duet with his brother, titled Fairytale of Philadelphia. While their duet acquired top spots on iTunes and Billboard charts, it was pushed to No. 2 rank on the Billboard Vinyl Albums chart. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Sunday night's game

Taylor Swift blocks Travis Kelce on vinyl chart

The Kelce brothers' rendition of The Poughes' classic Fairytale of New York landed the second position on the vinyl chart this week. Their duet is a part of the vinyl version of the Philadelphia Eagles' A Philly Special Christmas album. Kelce's girlfriend Swift's album blocked him from clinching the No. 1 spot on the chart. The 34-year-old pop sensation's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the only album standing in the way, with its sixth consecutive week reigning the chart.

Taylor Swift dominates Billboard charts

The Evermore singer made history earlier this month by becoming the only artist ever to blanket the entire top five of the Billboard Vinyl Albums chart. Swift achieved this feat with her albums- 1989 (Taylor's Version), Midnights, Folklore, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and Lover. Prior to Swift's reign, Metallica achieved a similar feat in February 2021. Swifties were left elated by the singer's unfathomable success. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Billboard Taylor’s Version.” Another said, “WOW Taylor topping all.”

Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce during Chiefs game

Swift was in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game on Sunday. The Blank Space singer cheered on her boyfriend whose team redeemed themselves by clinching a victory over the Patriots with a score of 27-17. In video clips from the game, Swift can be seen smiling as she cheers for Kelce. A viral video from the game shows the singer's NSFW reaction to her boyfriend being pushed.