Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor's Version) hits number 1 on Billboard 200, becomes biggest debut of her career

Taylor Swift’s1989 (Taylor's Version) reportedly debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 this week, becoming the biggest debut of her career. The album, which dropped on October 27, is the singer’s 13th to hit number one on the Billboard chart. Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The album sales this year broke the record that was set with the release of the original version in 2014.

According to Billboard, 1989 (Taylor's Version) also became the biggest debut of any album. This was determined based on unit sales, since Adele's 25 in 2015. From 2008's Fearless to 2023's 1989 (Taylor's Version), all of Taylor’s full-length studio albums and re-recorded projects have hit the number one spot.

'This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through'

When the re-recorded album dropped last week, Taylor wrote on Instagram, “I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”

“This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark,” she added. “I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you. Taylor.”

This cover image released by Republic Records shows "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)(AP)

1989 (Taylor's Version) has several songs From the Vault – in fact, the number of these songs are more than any of her other re-releases. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!” Taylor said. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways.”

