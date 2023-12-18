Travis Kelce admiringly gazes at huge Taylor Swift photo at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts: Watch

An adorable video shows Travis Kelce gazing at a photo of his girlfriend Taylor Swift before the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game. The video, posted to X, shows the player walking through the tunnels of Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon, December 17. On his way, he encounters a huge poster of Taylor. An adorable video shows Travis Kelce gazing at a photo of his girlfriend Taylor Swift before the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game (@NBCSCameraGuys screenshot/X)

He is seen shifting his focus to the photo, looking up at it admiringly. The photo was reportedly taken during the singer’s ‘1989’ world tour.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Taylor was spotted arriving at the Foxborough, Massachusetts, stadium with her dad, Scott Swift. The two of them went to a private suite, and were joined by Taylor’s friend Ashley Avignone and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. Taylor has made various stadium appearances for Tavis’ games across the country after they started dating this summer.

Earlier this month, Taylor finally spoke about her romance with Travis. She praised the player for“adorably” putting her “on blast” in July when he tried to give her his phone number at a Missouri Eras Tor stop. She also said she thought Travis’ New Heights podcast callout was “metal as hell.”

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor recalled. She also confirmed that they “were a couple” by the time she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she added. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she added.