Fans miss Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce ensures Kansas City Chiefs' victory over Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs surpassed Miami Dolphins 21-14 on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. Till the halfway stage, Chiefs were in the lead by 21-0, thanks to a brilliant performance by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But in the third quarter, Dolphins scored 14 points to give themselves a big boost in the game. However, Chiefs held on to their lead in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce(AP)

Chiefs' Travis finished the game with 14 yards on 3 catches. With his performance, Travis' career total for receiving yards became 10,941 and he became the new all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history.

Interestingly, singer Taylor Swift whom Travis is dating, was not present during the match. Fans pointed out the impact that Swift has been creating in Travis' performances.

Earlier, during an episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis' brother Jason had highlighted his incredible performance whenever Swift attends the games.

“When T Swift is at the game, you are averaging 99 yards and when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game," said Jason.

"It's kind of hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence,” Travis had answered.

Here are some of the fan reactions on X(formerly Twitter)

Travis Kelce opens up on his relationship with Taylor Swift

In recent times, Travis and Swift have been more and more public about their ongoing love story. They have been seen on dates together and engaged in PDA as well.

While fans are waiting for Travis to confess his love for Swift, the NFL star said that he would like to keep his relationship personal.

"International reporter waits until end of press conference to ask Kelce about Taylor Swift: "What is the latest status and are you in love?"Travis says the latest status is, "I got to see her last week. "Is he in love? "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal,"" tweeted ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on X.