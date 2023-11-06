Matthew Perry's co-star recalls why he got 'cheating episode' with Monica Geller dropped

Actor Matthew Perry got a scandal episode on TV show Friends dropped after requesting the show's writers about it, according to a report by TMZ. In one episode of Friends, Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing was supposed to cheat on Courteney Cox's character Monica Geller.(YouTube/@entertaining clips)

Actress Lisa Cash who also acted in the show, shared how Perry's character Chandler Bing was supposed to cheat on Courteney Cox's character Monica Geller but the whole idea was dropped. Lisa appeared in the 1999 episode from season 5, "The One in Vegas: Part 1".

According to the report, the original scene involved Monica getting involved in a heated argument with Chandler. Lisa's character would have then brought room service to Chandler's room in a Las Vegas hotel leading to Chandler and her character would have got along after his fight with Monica. The script writers wanted Chandler to then have an affair with Lisa and cheat on Monica.

Although Perry rehearsed the scene, he thought that such a script would upset the fans. Perry then convinced the show's writers to drop the idea. After the script got axed, Lisa went on to act as flight attendant in Ross and Rachel's scene in the episode.

The report highlights that had the scene taken place, it might have given an advantage to Lisa in her career. But years down the line, Lisa supports the decision.

Perry's death at the early age of 54 years

On Saturday, October 28, Perry was found dead inside his home in what has been claimed to be a drowning incident. Meanwhile, investigations are on to find out if any unwanted substance was there in his body. Law enforcement authorities said that prescription drugs were found at Perry's home after his death, reported TMZ. They emphasised that no illegal drugs were found.

Perry's struggles with addiction

During his life, Perry struggled with drinking addiction and substance abuse. It took him a long while to overcome his addiction, about which he has discussed in his memoir.

Even during the filming of Friends, Perry was dealing with his addiction problem. His co-stars were aware of his struggles and Jennifer Aniston had even confronted him.