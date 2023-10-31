Matthew Perry's ‘state of mind’ in days around his death revealed

While filming for Friends, Matthew Perry was also dealing with his addiction issues. It took him years but he was able to lessen his addiction. In the process, he came very close to death once at the age of 49 years. With such a rollercoaster life, fans of the Friends star wonder how his state of mind was in days around his death at the age of 54 years on 28 October 2023. Matthew Perry (REUTERS)

According to a report by TMZ, Perry was in one of his happiest phases in days before his death. He had also committed to a new film recently. Matthew had "never been happier" as per a source close to the deceased actor.

The report highlights that Perry had moved into his new home, just 3 weeks ago. Reportedly, he was working on acting projects as well. On Saturday, Perry had played pickleball with his friends and later in the day, was found dead in his jacuzzi.

ALSO READ| Hours before Matthew Perry's death: ‘Friends’ star's pickleball partner claims…

Police found legal prescription drugs in his home. However, it remains to be determined if any of these drugs was in Perry's system at the time of his death.

“Authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug in the house,” reported TMZ. Notably, COPD stands for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease -- the drug is often used for people who have emphysema or chronic bronchitis.

Meanwhile, fans are eager to know the exact cause of Perry's death. There have been speculations on social media about him being a victim of substance abuse. There are also rumours of some foul play in his death at such an early age.

Perry's role in Friends

In the superhit TV series Friends, Perry played the character of Chandler Bing. As Chandler Bing, he was famous for his one-liners and sharp humour. His co-stars included Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

Meanwhile, there has been a wave of tribute from across the world for Perry. Hollywood stars including his co-stars have shared heartfelt wishes after knowing about his death.