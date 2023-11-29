Taylor Swift ends the year on a high, crowned Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023, asks 'Um ok this is unreal??'

Spotify Wrapped results for 2023 saw Taylor Swift dominating the list with the Cruel Summer hitmaker leading across various charts. Soon after the results were unveiled, the 33-year-old singer took to social media to express her gratitude to her fans and audiences who made it possible. Additionally, she also made an announcement about a new From The Vault track. She wrote a lengthy message on her X, formerly Twitter account. Besides that, she also shared a “Thank You” video message on her Instagram. Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(AP)

Check out what she wrote below:

Swift began her post by expressing her disbelief, “Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you.” She continued, “Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this.” “Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on streaming... so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now,” Swift added.

Taylor Swift shares ‘Thank You’ video

In addition to her X post, the Midnights singer also posted a video message on her Instagram story. In the clip, she thanks her fans for streaming her songs and expresses gratitude after becoming the first female artist to be named Spotify's Global Top Artist since Rihanna clinched the title in 2012. In the video, she says, “Oh hi, this is a special message from me to you, basically a thank you note.” “Honestly, it looks like you listened to a lot of my music this year. Doesn't matter which era you were listening to, I'm very, very grateful to be on your Spotify Wrapped.”

Spotify’s most-streamed artist each year

2012: Rihanna

2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

2014: Ed Sheeran

2015: Drake

2016: Drake

2017: Ed Sheeran

2018: Drake

2019: Post Malone

2020: Bad Bunny

2021: Bad Bunny

2022: Bad Bunny

2023: Taylor Swift