Taylor Swift fumes and curses after beau Travis Kelce gets shoved during Chiefs vs. Patriots game: Watch

Taylor Swift shifted from pop stardom to sideline fury on Sunday, witnessing her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, being pushed in the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game. Following her star-studded birthday celebration in New York, the 34-year-old Grammy winner flew to Foxborough, Massachusetts, with her father Scott Swift, to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce during his game. Cameras captured the singer's fiery reaction, causing a stir on social media and sparking a media frenzy. Taylor Swift (X)

Taylor Swift reacts strongly to non-flagged contact on Travis Kelce

During the Kansas City Chiefs' winning game against the New England Patriots, the singer of Cruel Summer was seen jumping, shouting, and expressing frustration as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was pushed and fell. The singer's obvious frustration stemmed from a no-call over the push. Taylor Swift was recorded on the NFL broadcast, seemingly cursing the incident.

During the game, the Chiefs' tight end was pushed by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant and seemed to trip as the football passed by. The NFL broadcast quickly turned to the Grammy winner who was visibly upset and appeared to shout the "F-word.”

After two crushing defeats, the Kansas City Chiefs roared back to life in Foxborough, delivering a much-needed 27-17 victory. This victory provided a sweet compensation for the club and their fans, coming just a few days after Taylor Swift's birthday.

Scott Swift seen cheering on Travis Kelce

Well, Taylor was not the only ardent fan of Travis Kelce in the stadium. The singer was seen enjoying the match alongside her dad Scott Swift who looked visibly impressed with her daughter’s choice. Throughout the match, the duo were captured cheering on the NFL star. In another clip, Scott Swift was also captured handing out birthday cake to the attendees.

During the game, the singer also referred to her famous “Dads, Brads and Chads” line from the Time cover story. While commenting on her presence in the stadium she said “I’m just there to support Travis I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”