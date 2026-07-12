Muzammil Ibrahim breaks silence on saying he has ‘no regrets’ about breakup with Deepika Padukone

He also stated that he has always spoken about Deepika with respect, adding, “I have always tried to speak about people from my past with respect, and that remains unchanged. Like many others, I have spent years focused on building my work and my life, and that is where I hope the conversation remains. I stand by speaking honestly, and I stand by doing so respectfully. - Muzammil Ibrahim.”

Muzammil posted a note on his Instagram account, clarifying that the interview that was now circulating was a year old. “The interview being discussed and wrongly headlined as "fresh claims" was recorded over a year ago. What is currently being circulated are a few moments from a much longer conversation. The hesitation, the context, and the respect with which certain topics were discussed are often lost in the editing process and when excerpts are viewed in isolation,” he stated, claiming that nuance was missed.

An old interview clip of actor-model Muzammil Ibrahim talking about his breakup with Deepika Padukone years ago has now resurfaced. As video clips of him saying he has ‘no regrets’ and revealing that he was the one to break the relationship kept circulating online, Muzammil broke his silence with a statement.

What did Muzammil Ibrahim say? In a June 2025 interview with Siddharth Kanan, Muzammil hesitantly spoke about his relationship with Deepika. In the clip that’s now circulating, he says, “She (proposed to me first). I left her. No, I never regret leaving anyone. Main sakth launda hoon bhai. (I am a tough guy, brother). I was a star at that time; she was not. She was a model. She is a superstar now; nobody knows me. I’m a big fan.”

He also stated that he was the first guy she met in Mumbai and that he was the first guy she had a serious relationship with. Muzammil stated that they remained good friends for a few years after they broke up and stayed in touch by phone, but they haven’t spoken since her marriage. He stated that it never made him jealous to see her growth, and with maturity, he is happy to see her do well now.

Muzammil also commented that Deepika has a loving husband in Ranveer Singh, and they now have a child together, Dua, which she had always dreamed of. Deepika and Ranveer are now expecting their second child. Deepika, who was last seen in Singham Again in 2024, will soon star in Atlee’s Raaka with Allu Arjun. She also has King with Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan lined up.