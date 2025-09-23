Bollywood tried to sabotage Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput, says Muzammil Ibrahim: ‘If you are too good…’

The insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood continues to dominate conversations within the industry. Over the years, several actors and composers have spoken out about how newcomers or “outsiders” often face challenges and resistance if they shine too brightly or pose a threat to established stars. Now, actor and model Muzammil Ibrahim has added his voice to the discussion. Muzammil Ibrahim says Kartik Aaryan and Sushant Singh Rajput faced challenges from Bollywood.

Muzammil Ibrahim says Bollywood tried to sabotage Kartik Aaryan and Sushant Singh Rajput

In a recent conversation with Filmygyan, Muzammil claimed that the industry goes out of its way to sabotage outsiders who perform better than A-listers. He pointed out that it’s not just a matter of being sidelined but a narrative designed to weaken rising talents.

When asked if Bollywood tries to suppress actors who outperform A-listers, Muzammil said, “Oh, they sabotage you. If you are too good or good enough, there’s a narrative carried out against you and every actor who’s been good enough has faced it. I’ve seen Kartik Aaryan go through it, Sushant Singh Rajput go through it. But it’s only those guys who have the potential to become A-listers—big stars—not just those who are seen as minor threats. Those who have the real potential, they face this.”

Muzammil’s remarks echo earlier statements by music composer Amaal Mallik, who had also alleged that some of Bollywood’s biggest producers were attempting to sideline Kartik Aaryan, just as they allegedly did with Sushant Singh Rajput.

About Muzammil Ibrahim

Muzammil began his career as a model, walking the ramp for leading fashion designers and top brands. He made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Pooja Bhatt’s thriller Dhokha. While the film did not fare well at the box office, his intense performance won him praise. He went on to appear in films such as Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss and Will You Marry Me, but it was his role in Neeraj Pandey’s acclaimed web series Special Ops that marked a turning point in his career.

Most recently, Muzammil revealed that he has been approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Love & War, which stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor. However, he did not confirm whether he has officially joined the cast.