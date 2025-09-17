Muzammil Ibrahim expected friend Ayan Mukerji to send him script of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: ‘It was a misunderstanding’

Actor Muzammil Ibrahim once revealed that the role of Avi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was eventually played by Aditya Roy Kapur, was originally written for him. He has now shared that he later cleared the air with his friend Ayan Mukerji, adding that it was the casting agents who stepped in and took the final decision out of Ayan’s hands. Previously, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Muzammil Ibrahim shared that the role of Avi, eventually played by Aditya Roy Kapur, was written for him.

Muzammil on missing out on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

During an interview with Hindi Rush, Muzammil was asked what happened with his casting in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

He responded, “I think it got stuck at casting. I spoke to Ayan about it later, and we clarified it as well. It was a misunderstanding. I was expecting that Ayan would send me the script, but he didn’t. And perhaps, it was my fault that I didn’t ask for it, that Ayan, you told me you would give me the script.”

Muzammil revealed that he had worked with Ayan during the scripting of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but once discussions about casting started, the communication was handed over to the casting team.

Muzammil added, “That communication was being done via the casting people, even though Ayan and I were very good friends at the time. We had been discussing the process, but when the conversation shifted towards casting, I don’t know how they conducted the communication. Even the casting guys play a lot of games.”

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was led by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The romantic comedy also stars Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, late Farooq Shaikh, Tanvi Azmi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Rana Daggubati.

With music by Pritam, the film turned out to be a cocktail of friendship, love, travel, songs, and adventure. It also marked Ranbir and Deepika's first film together since their break-up. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was also the second of Ranbir's storied collaborations with Ayan Mukerji, the first being Wake Up Sid (2009) and the third being Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022). Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released in cinemas in India earlier this year.