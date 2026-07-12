His debut made him overnight sensation, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, moved to TV after flops, where is Vivek Mushran now?

As Vasu, the young man hopelessly in love with Manisha Koirala's Radha, Vivek won hearts at just 21 with his effortless charm and boy-next-door appeal. Saudagar went on to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 1991, while the Ilu Ilu song took on a life of its own. Short for ‘I Love You’, the catchy track became the soundtrack of a generation and instantly turned Vivek into one of the most loved young faces of the 90s.

In 1991, Vivek Mushran got the kind of debut most actors only dream of. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai's Saudagar was one of the biggest films of the year, headlined by cinema legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. Amid two towering stars, debutantes Manisha Koirala and Vivek Mushran left audiences talking.

Vivek Mushran 's career has been anything but predictable. He arrived in Bollywood in the 90s with a blockbuster debut that made him an instant heartthrob, became a familiar face on television for an entire generation, and has now carved out a successful second innings on OTT. While many still associate him with the unforgettable Ilu Il craze, where is the actor now?

Finding a new home on television After Saudagar, Vivek went on to star in films like First Love Letter and was also seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Ram Jaane (1995). While he continued working steadily in several films, Saatwan Aasman (1992), Prem Deewane (1992), and Anjaane (2000), none of those films could recreate the magic of his debut.

Rather than waiting endlessly for another big break, Vivek chose to reinvent himself. He turned to television at a time when many film actors were still hesitant to make the shift, and it proved to be a turning point. He became Rohit, the kind-hearted father of Fruity (Tanvi Hegde) in the popular kids' show, Son Pari. As a widowed father trying to raise his daughter while navigating magical adventures, he brought warmth, sincerity, and quiet strength to the role. It was a performance that made him a familiar and much-loved face in households across the country.