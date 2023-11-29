Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film available for streaming in December: Here's how to watch online

Taylor Swift recently unveiled the streaming release date for her widely successful Eras Tour concert film. On Monday, November 27, the Cruel Summer hitmaker shared a post on her social media handles, announcing that her box office hit film will be available for streaming online starting December 13. As the anticipation among fans who didn't get a chance to watch the film in theatres grew, Swift decided to surprise them by adding three extra songs in the extended cut of the film, releasing next month. Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

How to watch Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film online?

Fans will soon be able to stream the Eras Tour film extended version with additional songs- Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live, online on Swift's 34th birthday. According to the 33-year-old singer's website, the film will be available to rent on several platforms including Apple TV+, Prime Video, YouTube, Xfinity, Google Play and Vudu.

In her social media post, the Cardigan singer wrote, “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” She added, “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

The announcement comes after the pop singer's last Eras Tour show for 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. However, fans were convinced that before her final show this year, Swift would announce the release date for Reputation (Taylor's Version). Though her fans a.k.a Swifties were disappointed after the singer failed to announce “Rep TV,” they were left elated after she revealed the streaming release date for her concert film.