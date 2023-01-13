Taylor Swift surprises fans, performs Anti-Hero live for first time at The 1975 concert in London

Taylor Swift gave the fans attending English band The 1975's concert in The O2 in London, England a unexpected treat as she showed up to perform onstage. She treated them to the first ever live performance of Anti-Hero from her latest album Midnights and covered the 1975's song The City. Excited fans shared the singer's entrance and performances on social media, commenting on the surprise renditions by Taylor. (Also read: Why Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero is the song we all are rooting for)

In the videos shared online, Taylor can be seen casually walking on to the stage at The O2, looking around before making way to the mic. She is wearing a short glittering silver dress, with high heels and her blond hair tied up. The growing cheers from the audience shows their surprise as she made the cameo. One fan wrote, "IM LIVING FOR THE HAIRSTYLE OMG THIS IS THE FIRST LIVE PERFORMANCE OF A MIDNIGHTS SONG TELL ME I’M NOT DREAMING."

Taylor Swift at The 1975 concert in London.



pic.twitter.com/vfF5jhZe6W — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 12, 2023

The English band is made up of singer and guitarist Matty Healy, guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel. Both The 1975 and Taylor share a common collaborator in music producer Jack Antonoff who has worked on previous music albums. Jack also produced Taylor's latest Midnights.

🎥| The little theatrics in the bridge🥺 pic.twitter.com/DFEF6dChOK — Taylor Swift Updates ⏰ (@swifferupdates) January 13, 2023

Other videos online show Taylor on stage with her white guitar singing Anti-Hero live for the first time. The crowd sings along with here. Singer-actor Harry Styles was also said to be in the audience. Fans began tweeting about her surprise appearance on Twitter, sharing, "no f**king way my first concert of the year and the special guest is taylor swift wtff." Another fan commented, "taylor swift constantly crashing her friends london concerts to perform her own songs for the very first time will always be funny to me (crying emoji)."

Others who couldn't make it to the concert were crying about missing the opportunity to see Taylor. She also treated the crowd to a cover of the 1975's The City in between Act I and II of the night. The 1975 has previously brought out singers like Phoebe Bridgers at their recent concerts.

Midnights is Taylor's 10th studio album. Released in October 2022, the singer became the first artist in music history to claim all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single frame. Taylor is also gearing up for her own Eras Tour, which begins in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON