Wai Ching Ho, Madame Gao in Marvel's Daredevil, dies at 82; tributes pour in for the veteran legend

Peter Shinkoda was among the first to confirm Wai Ching Ho's passing with an emotional tribute on Instagram. "I won’t ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful," he wrote. On Daredevil and The Defenders, Shinkoda played Nobu Yoshioka while Ching Ho portrayed Madame Gao.

Hong Kong actor Wai Ching Ho, the veteran best known for playing the unforgettable Madame Gao in Marvel 's Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders , has died at the age of 82. Over a career spanning nearly four decades, she made her mark across theatre, television and film. The news of her death was first confirmed by her Daredevil co-star Peter Shinkoda on Instagram followed by theatre artist Mahira Kakkar and later reported by ComicBook.

Actor Mahira Kakkar also paid an emotional tribute to Wai Ching Ho, remembering not just the celebrated actor but also the warm and generous person she was off stage. She worked alongside Ching Ho in the National Asian American Theatre Company's two-part adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry VI and shared a dressing room with her during the production.

Remembering those days, Mahira wrote, “I had the enormous good fortune to work with Wai Ching Ho and to share a dressing room with her. She was incredible- warm, funny, caring, joyful, positive and a truly wonderful actor. At the age of 82? 83? she played a lead role -basically a female King Lear, and was riveting.”

She also recalled Ho's caring nature and the simple advice she often shared with those around her. She added, “She would say to us- Eat two slices of raw ginger every day and you won’t get sick! For those of us who did not have a lot of role models and mentors in the industry Wai was a pillar. I am deeply grateful I got to know her and I am very sad she is gone. She also utterly refused to speak ill of anyone. My dear Wai you deserve all the standing ovations- what a stellar human and a stellar artist. What an example of how to live.”