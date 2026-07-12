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    I hope the collaboration with Matt Damon happens: Shekhar Kapur

    Matt Damon expressed regret for not working with Shekhar Kapur on The Four Feathers 

    Updated on: Jul 12, 2026, 18:42:47 IST
    By Natasha Coutinho
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    At The Odyssey press conference on Saturday, Matt Damon revealed he still regrets missing the chance to work with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur after having to turn down his 2002 directorial The Four Feathers because he had already signed another film. “He’s has always been on my list and I would like to have another go,” Damon said. Reacting to the actor’s remarks, Kapur tells HTCity, “I hope the collaboration happens. It’s Time Matt, and I finally collaborate.”
    About The Odyssey

    Shekhar Kapur, Matt Damon
    Shekhar Kapur, Matt Damon

    The Odyssey has been filmed across multiple countries using newly developed IMAX technology. It is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The India premiere of The Odyssey will take place on July 10 and 11 in Mumbai, days before the film's global theatrical release on July 17.

    This is Nolan's first film after winning the Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer. That film starred Cillian Murphy in the lead as Father of the Atom Bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer.

    The Odyssey is Homer’s epic poem chronicling Odysseus’s perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Battling monsters, temptation and fate, he relies on wit and endurance. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and chronicles his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. It stars Tom in the role of Telemachus, the son of Odysseus.

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