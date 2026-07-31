EPE-Yamuna Expressway interchange to open from October 15: NHAI

GREATER NOIDA: The move is expected to significantly improve connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and ease traffic congestion in the region. (HT PHOTO)

The long-awaited interchange connecting the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida is set to open by October 15, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Thursday.

The is move expected to significantly improve connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and ease traffic congestion in the region.

“It will be ready by October 15, 2026, for public use,” NHAI chairman Santosh Yadav said on Thursday.

The announcement came after he inspecting the project site on Wednesday and directed officials to expedite the remaining work.

The interchange is being built near Jaganpur Afzalpur village, close to Galgotias University, around 10km from the Yamuna Expressway’s zero point near Pari Chowk. Officials said nearly 75% of the construction has been completed.

Currently, there is no direct link between the EPE and the Yamuna Expressway, forcing commuters travelling from Palwal, Ghaziabad, Meerut and other parts of NCR to take a 15-20km detour through congested stretches of Greater Noida, including Pari Chowk and Kasna.

“The interchange is expected to provide seamless connectivity to the airport for commuters travelling from Palwal, Kundli, Ghaziabad and Meerut. It will also improve access to YEIDA sectors and facilitate smoother travel towards Agra and Mathura,” said Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) chief executive officer RK Singh.

Spread over 83 hectares, the project comprises four entry and four exit ramps with a combined length of 13km. Conceived in 2019, it was initially estimated to cost ₹75.5 crore and was expected to be completed within 18 months.

However, construction was delayed due to farmers’ protests over land compensation. The project gained momentum after the then Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra laid its foundation stone in December 2023. By then, the estimated cost had risen to ₹123 crore because of design changes and higher construction costs.

Fresh hurdles emerged after the contractor sought an additional ₹22 crore, citing increased earthwork expenses. YEIDA rejected the demand and referred the matter to NHAI. The project remained stalled until the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved its transfer to NHAI in April last year. Following the transfer, the revised project cost increased to ₹270 crore.

The interchange is expected to become a key component of the road network serving the Noida International Airport by creating a direct connection between the EPE and the Yamuna Expressway.

At present, the airport is connected to the Yamuna Expressway through the seven-kilometre Noida stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway link road. Officials said the remaining Haryana section of the link road is expected to be completed next year.