Gr Noida deploys teams to fix flood-prone spots

Two days after heavy rains exposed waterlogging at several locations, the Greater Noida authority has deployed emergency teams to clear drains, monitor vulnerable roads and underpasses as more showers are expected this week. Officials said the exercise aims to prevent prolonged waterlogging and ensure smooth traffic movement across key stretches.

The rainfall on Tuesday morning led to waterlogging at several locations, prompting field teams to pump out water, clear clogged drains and restore the flow of stormwater drainage system.

Officials said the exercise aims to prevent prolonged waterlogging and ensure smooth traffic movement across key stretches.

According to officials, work circle teams have been stationed across vulnerable areas and senior engineering officers are supervising field operations to ensure immediate response. Pumps have also been kept ready for quick deployment.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar said all departments have been instructed to remain prepared throughout the monsoon and respond immediately to waterlogging complaints.

“Our focus is to ensure that rainwater is drained quickly and public movement is not affected. Engineering teams have been deployed at vulnerable locations. Any negligence will invite strict action,” he said.

Officials said roads, underpasses, major roundabouts and low-lying locations have been identifed as priority locations. During Tuesday’s rainfall, teams pumped out accumulated water and cleared roadside drains to prevent prolonged stagnation.

The field operations are being supervised by general manager AK Singh and deputy general manager Vijay Kumar Rawal. Senior managers Rajesh Kumar Neem, Nagendra Singh, Narottam Singh and Prabhat Shankar, along with managers, assistant managers, supervisors and work circle in-charges, have been assigned field responsibilities to monitor waterlogging-prone locations.

“Our teams are also identifying bottlenecks in the stormwater drainage system so that recurring waterlogging issues can be addressed,” the official added.

The authority said emphasis is on keeping drains functional and ensuring that pumping equipment is available wherever required.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gautam Budh Nagar is likely to witness cloudy sky on Friday and one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Saturday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature stood at 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday.