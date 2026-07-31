Illegal dyeing units polluting Faridabad drains

Untreated effluent from around 40 unauthorised dyeing units continues to pollute drains linked to the Yamuna river in Faridabad despite repeated enforcement action by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), officials at the pollution board and environmentalists said on Wednesday. A spot check by HT on Monday found at least 10 such units operating without effluent treatment plants (ETPs) or disposal systems in Harkesh Colony in the Neharpar region. (HT)

A spot check by HT on Monday found at least 10 such units operating without effluent treatment plants (ETPs) or disposal systems in Harkesh Colony in the Neharpar region. HSPCB officials said the units were discharging untreated effluent through pipes into sewer and drain networks that eventually flow into the Budhiya Canal and the Yamuna.

Environmentalists said similar makeshift dyeing units operating from tin sheds are active in localities such as Kutta Farm, Jassi Colony, Mawai, Jalvayu Vihar, Dheeraj Nagar and Atmadpur. HT’s spot check also found sewer lines near Pawai Road in Hanuman Colony had turned tan-blue outside the premises of dyeing and bleaching units.

The HSPCB said it has sealed around 100 such units since 2023, including 70 last year. However, officials said that many units resume operations from rented or unauthorised premises, making it difficult to trace and monitor them. Officials added that environmental compensation (EC) has been imposed on only three units since 2025 due to weak enforcement and limited resources to track and identify the culprits, while only five have obtained consent to operate (CTO).

A senior HSPCB official, requesting anonymity, said the informal jeans-dyeing industry largely operates from rented premises and unregistered establishments.

“Small-scale operations can be dismantled and re-established quickly. On July 21, three units in Alipur and near Tilpat Road were given show-cause notices for closures during an inspection with the CM Flying Squad,” the official said, adding that information about enforcement drives spreads quickly, allowing other illegal operators to suspend operations and disappear from the localities.

HSPCB regional officer Sandeep Singh said the board does not maintain separate records of units that reopen after being sealed. “Inspections have been stepped up to enforce inspections and sealing after receiving complaints,” Singh said.

Environment activist Narender Sirohi, who submitted a list of 52 alleged illegal dyeing units submitted to HSPCB in June, said temporary sealing alone was not enough.

“Large quantities of groundwater are being consumed in the dyeing process. The polluted wastewater ultimately reaches the Yamuna, thereby contaminating precious water resources and posing a serious threat to public health,” Sirohi said.

According to HSPCB records from its May sampling exercise, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD) and faecal coliform levels remained high at Budhiya Canal and at Harkesh Colony and Kutta Farm.

Industry representatives said unauthorised units operate at significantly lower costs than compliant factories, giving them a competitive advantage.

Arun Kumar, supervisor of Denima in Rajpur Kalan, which obtained a CTO from HSPCB, said that small entrants can easily dispatch 100 denims a day, earning a monthly income of ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh. “Heavy-metal dyeing and colors used by small units are one-fourth of the price of internationally acclaimed brands, increasing their profits substantially,” he said.

Ayush Sinha, deputy commissioner of Faridabad, told HT that the administration will constitute a committee of HSPCB, Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and labour department to investigate the dyeing units illegally discharging effluents into drains. “Depending on the cases, repeat offenders will be prosecuted, and FIRs will be registered against them soon. A multi-agency effort will be initiated,” Sihna said.

HSPCB officials added that they were in touch with the MCF to initiate action against the lessor of the property who fails to comply or report such units to the authorities.