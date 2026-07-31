Nuh: 34-yr-old dies after out-of-control car flings him in air

A 34-year-old pedestrian was killed and three others critically injured after a speeding car lost control, hit multiple vehicles and rammed into a market in Nuh’s Tauru on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday. A screengrab of the CCTV video showing the moment when the car hit the man. (HT)

Police identified the deceased as Kapil, a resident of Baharampur village. Police said he had come to a tile showroom near Charora bus stand and was leaving when the incident took place at 5:38 p.m.

The impact was so severe that Kapil flung atleast 80-90 feet and landed on the roof a parked car. Three more people – another pedestrian, the car’s driver and a person inside a shop – were also injured after being hit by the car or from the debris from the crash.

A senior police official said locals arranged ambulances and alerted the police control room. “All four were rushed to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati medical college at Nalhar. Kapil was declared dead during treatment,” he added.

Police said the car first hit a pickup van on the road. The vehicle then struck Kapil, three parked motorcycles and a car, before entering a shop and coming to a halt after hitting concrete pillars.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of Sadar Tauru police station, said Kapil sustained multiple fractures and a severe head injury. “Identities of the three injured could not be confirmed as their families shifted them to private hospitals,” he added.

Kumar said CCTV footage showed the car speeding inside the shop after hitting pedestrians and parked vehicles. “It seems the driver lost control due to speeding,” he said.

On a complaint from the deceased’s brother-in-law Pardeep Chand, an FIR was registered against the driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Tauru police station on Wednesday.

Investigators said the damaged car was seized and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the driver.