Illegal dumping returns on Ggm-F’bad road; locals flag dust pollution

Illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and municipal solid waste has resurfaced at multiple locations along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, with residents alleging that damaged fencing and inadequate monitoring by civic authorities allowed the problem to recur. According to residents, fresh dumping has been spotted despite earlier action by civic authorities. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Commuters have also raised concerns over rising dust pollution along the stretch, particularly near the Bandhwari landfill, and demanded a permanent solution.

According to residents, fresh dumping has been spotted despite earlier action by civic authorities. They added that the iron-mesh fencing installed earlier this year to prevent illegal dumping has been damaged at several locations.

The Gurugram-Faridabad Road has witnessed repeated instances of illegal dumping, with HT previously reporting on the issue on October last year and in May this year. Residents said the recurring problem reflects inadequate monitoring and enforcement by civic authorities.

Shikha Chauhan, a commuter, said that while dumping had reduced for some time, fresh dumping spots have emerged near a military installation, Khushboo Chowk and the Gwal Pahari area.

“The fencing along certain stretches has also been damaged, and waste dumping is visible at these locations,” she said.

Ruchika Sethi, founder of citizen-led group Clean Air Bharat and a Gurugram resident, said, “There is no denying that the system is broken. There is a lack of proper planning and monitoring. Vehicles carrying construction-site waste are not being tracked, allowing contractors to dump it wherever they want. Officials are yet to recognise that the dust generated from waste poses a serious health hazard.”

When asked about the issue, Devender Bishnoi, consultant sanitation inspector at the MCG, said a special team has been constituted to monitor instances of illegal dumping across the city. He added that the team conducts inspections three times a month.

“We are keeping track of illegal dumping. However, we will visit the area to assess the scale of dumping and further strengthen surveillance along the stretch,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents have also raised concerns over rising dust pollution along the stretch, particularly near the Bandhwari landfill. On July 15, following complaints about dust affecting commuters on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) carried out water sprinkling along the roadside as a mitigation measure.

However, on Thursday, residents alleged that such temporary measures have failed to provide a long-term solution to the recurring problem.

Sumit Tayal, a regular commuter between Faridabad and Gurugram, said the stretch near the Bandhwari landfill has become a health hazard, particularly for two-wheeler commuters exposed to high levels of dust every day.

On dust pollution, Bishnoi said that increased dust levels in the area are partly due to dumpers transporting waste to the Bandhwari landfill.

“We will ensure that proper water sprinkling is carried out on the road daily to control dust pollution,” he said.