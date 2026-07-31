Man bludgeoned to death inside shop in DLF Ph-I, one held

A 39-year-old trader was bludgeoned to death inside his flower shop in DLF Phase-1, following a petty dispute with two suspects, police said on Thursday. Police said they arrested a 40-year-old man, originally from Madhubani in Bihar on Thursday for his alleged involvement in Kumar’s murder. (Shutterstock)

Police identified the deceased as Sanjay Kumar, originally from Bakhri Nazir village in Bihar. Police said he owned a flower shop at Bristol Chowk near Sikandarpur for the last 10 years.

Police said they arrested a 40-year-old man, originally from Madhubani in Bihar on Thursday for his alleged involvement in Kumar’s murder.

According to police, the incident occurred late Tuesday night when the suspect and three traders from Sikanderpur market had gathered at Kumar’s shop.

A senior police officer said they were all having dinner and liquor when an argument broke out on a petty issue between Kumar and the suspect. “Two of the traders assaulted Kumar while the third one separated them. The trio then left the spot,” he added.

Investigators said the two suspects returned after an hour, assaulted Kumar and fled. Kumar suffered severe injuries in the head and neck and died from excessive bleeding inside his shop.

Police said other traders spotted Kumar’s body on Wednesday morning and alerted his family members and the police control room.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the arrested suspect was being interrogated to ascertain the motive for the murder and to get clues about other suspects from the spot.

On the complaint of a trader, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-1 police station on Wednesday.