UK developer threatens to call manager after Indian techie repeatedly works past office hours

Pushing through late hours to clear tasks might feel like dedication, but a senior developer from the UK saw it as a red flag for burnout. When an Indian techie kept responding to feedback late into the night despite the time difference, the senior engineer stepped in with a firm ultimatum, threatening to call their manager if they didn't log off. Reflecting on the exchange, the developer shared how the moment served as a sweet, eye-opening lesson in prioritising personal time over endless work. The story of the UK colleague’s gesture has promoted varied responses. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“I work with a senior developer from England. Because of the time difference, whenever he reviewed my PR and left comments, I'd reply immediately. Even if it was 9 or 10 PM in India,” an X user who goes by “@Om_Codes_” wrote.

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The techie continued, “One day he noticed and asked me, ’Wait.. are you working beyond your work hours?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but it's fine.’ He warned me a few times. But I still kept replying.”

However, that is when the colleague stepped in to make it clear that the techie shouldn’t work after working hours. “Then one day he said: ’If you reply to my comments after 7 PM India time again, I won't review your PR for an entire week.’ Then he added, ‘Should I talk to your manager?’ Now I intentionally wait until the next day before replying.”

The techie continued, “I still end up working sometimes… But yeah it made me realise how they prioritise their personal life apart from work too. He cared more about my work-life balance than I did which was really sweet tbh.”