UK developer threatens to call manager after Indian techie repeatedly works past office hours
The Indian techie shared how he was grateful that the UK colleague cared more about his work-life balance than he did.
Pushing through late hours to clear tasks might feel like dedication, but a senior developer from the UK saw it as a red flag for burnout. When an Indian techie kept responding to feedback late into the night despite the time difference, the senior engineer stepped in with a firm ultimatum, threatening to call their manager if they didn't log off. Reflecting on the exchange, the developer shared how the moment served as a sweet, eye-opening lesson in prioritising personal time over endless work.
“I work with a senior developer from England. Because of the time difference, whenever he reviewed my PR and left comments, I'd reply immediately. Even if it was 9 or 10 PM in India,” an X user who goes by “@Om_Codes_” wrote.
Also Read: European boss stops Indian employee from working past midnight in wholesome exchange
The techie continued, “One day he noticed and asked me, ’Wait.. are you working beyond your work hours?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but it's fine.’ He warned me a few times. But I still kept replying.”
However, that is when the colleague stepped in to make it clear that the techie shouldn’t work after working hours. “Then one day he said: ’If you reply to my comments after 7 PM India time again, I won't review your PR for an entire week.’ Then he added, ‘Should I talk to your manager?’ Now I intentionally wait until the next day before replying.”
The techie continued, “I still end up working sometimes… But yeah it made me realise how they prioritise their personal life apart from work too. He cared more about my work-life balance than I did which was really sweet tbh.”
What did social media say?
An individual recalled, “I was told to shut my laptop by my Romanian colleague as I raised a PR on Friday. Learned that day - never work for an Indian company or manager.” Another commented, “I had a similar experience in the UK. My manager once sent me home early because I'd finished my work and told me to go enjoy the day. That was new to me.”
Also Read: Gurgaon founder calls out India's long-hours work culture, says 'Being available 24/7 doesn’t make you valuable'
A third expressed, “Yeah, I have a manager from Leeds. When she was planning a weekly connection on a Monday evening IST, she asked me twice and told me it's okay if I miss the call, as it'll be late evening my time. I attend the meeting anyway because it's not that late and I can reach home and attend.” A fourth wrote, “I wish I worked with people like them.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More