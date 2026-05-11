Gurgaon founder calls out India's long-hours work culture, says 'Being available 24/7 doesn’t make you valuable'

For many Indians who move abroad for work, the biggest cultural shock isn’t just better infrastructure or higher salaries, it’s being able to log off work on time without feeling guilty. A recent social media post by a Gurgaon-based founder highlighted India's long work hours and sparked a discussion after describing how employees in India are often judged for leaving work at a reasonable hour, even if they’ve completed their tasks. The entrepreneur described how employees in India are often judged for leaving work at a reasonable hour. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Taking to LinkedIn, Nistha Tripathi, the co-founder of education consulting company 24NorthStar, wrote that in India, even after long workdays starting early in the morning, employees are met with remarks like “half day today?” if they log off around 6 pm. “In India, you feel guilty for leaving work at 6 pm. Even if you’ve finished your work. Even if you worked your back off the whole week. Even if you came in at 7 am. You’ll still get that subtle ‘half day today?’ joke,” she wrote.

Contrasting this with her experience working with European teams, she noted that employees there routinely log off by 5 pm without explanations or guilt and yet, work still gets done, and deadlines are met. “Things still got done. Deadlines were met. No one flinched,” she said.

Tripathi further pointed out how meetings in Indian MNCs are frequently scheduled to suit Western time zones, assuming Indian employees will stretch late into the night. “It is assumed that Indian guy will take calls even at 10pm IST,” she wrote.

Concluding her post, the entrepreneur said, “To all the people who are planning to come back to India after a professional stint in the West, this is what stings the most. Be prepared to be micromanaged, mistrusted and misjudged for your priorities.”

“Maybe it’s time we stop rewarding exhaustion and start respecting people who protect their energy. Because being available 24/7 doesn’t make you valuable. It means you are taken for granted,” she added.