Exclusive | Harshvardhan Rane shuts down fresh dating rumours with Sanjeeda Shaikh

Harshvardhan had posted pictures of making tea, cooking eggs in lap of nature, whereas Sanjeeda posted pictures of enjoying tea and two cups on the table with similar background.

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh's latest social media posts have reignited buzz around their rumoured relationship. Their similar pictures have got fans thinking if Sanjeeda accompanied Harshvardhan to his getaway in Panshet near Pune. Harshvardhan is amused at the constant speculation that keep cropping up and says these things don’t benefit his work and are not worthy of attention.

“But how can reports go on for so many years?" Harshvardhan questioned when reached out for a comment, hinting that this is not the first time he has come across buzz of him dating Sanjeeda.

The actor is not bothered about these rumours as his mind is focused on giving successful films.

“My focus is to do profitable films, that are beneficial for my producers and directors. Stories about personal life don’t add to ticket sales. Hence no one would ever get my reaction.”

At the time of publishing this, when reached out to Sanjeeda's team, we were told there is no comment from her on the reports.