Indian man in Belgium reveals why many Indians abroad hesitate to return: ‘It’s work-life balance’

An Indian man working in Belgium has sparked a discussion online after sharing why many Indians living abroad find it difficult to return home. According to him, the reason is not always cleaner air, better roads or civic sense, but the way work and personal time are treated in Europe. An Indian woman explained why better work life balance overseas made returning to India difficult. (Instagram/alekhverse)

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Alekh Shrivastava shared his thoughts in a video on Instagram, where he said that people often assume Indians do not want to return once they experience a better quality of life abroad. However, he argued that the comfort of life in India is often much higher in many ways.

‘The biggest reason is work life balance’ In the video, Shrivastava said, “I am currently working in Belgium, and I often hear from many people that once you get used to the clean air, clean water, better roads, and better civic sense here, no one wants to return to India. Honestly, that is not true at all. If you weren't born and brought up here, you’ve spent 25 to 30 years breathing that same air and drinking that same water. In India, you have Zomato, Blinkit, house help, the comfort level there is far better than it is here.”

He then explained what, in his view, makes the decision complicated for Indians abroad. “So, what is the real reason people can't return even if they want to? The biggest reason is the work life balance here. Here, 5 PM means work is over, and after that, you can live your real life. In India, 5 PM often gets the response, 'Brother, is it a half day today?' Taking a two to three week vacation here is quite normal; there's no drama. In India, even a three day leave feels like a loan application. On top of that, the manager asks, 'Who is your backup?' I think to myself, I am the backup!”

Watch the clip here: