Indian man working at European MNC highlights 'chill' work culture: 'No constant pressure, flexible timings’

An Indian employee’s post about working at a European MNC has gone viral on Reddit, after they shared details of flexible timings and a low-pressure work environment. In the post titled “I feel so glad I work in a European company…,” the Redditor highlighted flexible schedules, low pressure and a strong focus on learning, contrasting it with the more demanding environments often discussed online. The Redditor pointed to the benefits of a less stressful environment. (Pexels/Representational Image)

“I work in a big Europe-based MNC and life is soo good. Office timings are very flexible, on paper it's 11 am to 8pm but me and many of my colleagues go to the office at 2 pm and leave home at 5 pm,” the user wrote.

The employee shared that the team follows structured agile practices, allowing them to take on work within defined limits. “I never felt any pressure or workload since we take tickets for a sprint according to the capex and don't go beyond it,” he said.

The OP also pointed to the benefits of a less stressful environment, including time for upskilling and deeper learning. “I finish my work fast and I think about the best possible way to solve the problem or learn the code base more .I have a lot of time to upskill. I work in an amazing greenfield project and I get to learn so much,” the user wrote.

The Redditor also said that his colleagues are very helpful, and further mentioned a hybrid work setup, with 2-3 days work-from-office. “We have 2-3 days WFO and the rest WFH. Most people don't follow this anyway lol. Most of my team works from home,” he said. “Everyone is chill and respectful,” the user added.