Delhi techie who works at a 'renowned MNC' says he got ₹9 hike in 2025, no raise this year: 'Underpaid and stuck'

A software engineer based in Delhi NCR has shared that they want to quit the company after receiving a salary hike of just ₹9 in 2025 and no increment this year. In a Reddit post titled ‘I so done with this company and colleagues’, the techie said he has been working "like a slave" even on weekends, but still feels “stuck” in the workplace. The techie shared that he joined a “renowned MNC” in May 2024 as an intern before being absorbed into a full-time role. (Representational image/Pexels)

The engineer shared that he joined a “renowned MNC” in May 2024 as an intern for 6 months before being absorbed into a full-time role. He said that his starting package was ₹4.25 lakh per annum, with take-home pay significantly lower than expected. He explained that he had accepted the offer because the job market was weak when he graduated.

The techie revealed that the job came with a 2-year service bond, requiring him to pay ₹1.5 lakh if he chose to leave early. Moreover, he said that the employees are required to serve a 6-month notice period, further restricting exit options. “I had to join this company cause I had no other options left as the market was really down and I just passed out of the college,” he wrote.

Detailing his salary progression, the techie said that his 1st year hike amounted to just ₹9. “Then this year, they didn’t even bother to give me that,” he added, expressing frustration over stagnant pay despite completing 2 years at the company.