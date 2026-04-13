Amazon employee says she got 10% hike, but still feels stuck financially: 'This is a bit disappointing'

An Amazon employee has sparked a discussion online after highlighting the growing gap between salary hikes and rising living expenses. In a post shared on the workplace forum Blind, the single mother of two shared that while she received a double-digit increment, she had expected more given her workload. The woman said that she is currently supporting two sons along with her ailing mother. (Unsplash/Representative image)

“I ended up with a 10% base increase but I was kind of counting on more,” she wrote, adding that she is currently supporting two sons along with her ailing mother. “Daycare costs just went up again this year and i’ve been trying to put more aside for emergencies,” she said.

The employee further said that she had “worked my ass off this year” but was unable to spend enough time with her family, making the modest outcome feel disappointing. “I think I let myself get my hopes up a bit I know 10% isn’t the worst looking at blind but I worked my ass off this year and wasn't even able to spend much time with my family because of it so this is a bit disappointing,” she said.

“I'm kind of stuck I know Amazon isn't the best place to work or the worst place to work but I now need to take care of my sons and my mom I need something stable but the pay at Amazon isn't cutting it… I feel like I'm not doing it right,” she added, asking others how they manage multiple dependents.