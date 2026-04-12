Man with ₹10 crore savings explains why he wants to leave India: 'My loyalty to India has hit its limit'

A man claiming to have ₹10 crore in assets has said they are ready to leave India, citing poor civic conditions, urban chaos and declining quality of life in major cities. The post, shared on the anonymous workplace forum Blind, has prompted a discussion on retirement and living standards. The user pointed to issues such as noise, poor sanitation and lack of personal space. (Representational image)

In a post titled ‘10Cr saved and I’m done with the circus called India’, the user shared that he is in his 50s, and said that despite having ₹10 crore in assets, living in cities like Bengaluru or Delhi feels like a “daily battle”.

“Being in my 50s with 10Cr in assets should feel like winning but honestly living in Blr or Delhi is just a daily battle now,” the user wrote. He cited long queues, chaotic roads and high taxes with “zero service” among the reasons for his frustration.

The user also pointed to issues such as noise, poor sanitation and lack of personal space. “Between the constant noise the filthy drains and the total lack of personal space I’ve realized my loyalty to this "concept" of India has finally hit its limit,” the user added, saying they were now looking for a peaceful place to retire.

“I want a peaceful retirement where I don’t see paan stains on every corner and overpriced global brands in every mall,” the post read, asking others if they were also planning to move out or felt similarly “tired of this transactional grind”.