‘I got fired from my job’: Bengaluru woman says her life revolved around stress, deadlines

The clip was shared with the caption, "post job realisations hit you hard!", highlighting the emotional aftermath of her experience.

In the video, she said, "I got fired from my job, and the things I realized after are so scary! I treated my job as my entire life. I stopped taking care of myself, I stopped socializing, I stopped going out, I stopped working out, I stopped eating healthy food, I stopped meeting my friends. My entire world revolved around meetings, deadlines, and just stress. I used to go to my office, I used to come home, and then work again. I bet I'm not the only one living like this. So the question is do we really want to live a life like this?"

A Bengaluru woman has sparked an online conversation about burnout and work-life balance after sharing her personal experience of losing her job. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Nidhi posted a video reflecting on how deeply her work had taken over her life.

Internet reacts with mixed emotions The video quickly drew attention online, with several users sharing their own thoughts and experiences in response. Many viewers related to her struggles, while others reflected on the larger culture of overwork in corporate environments.

(Also read: Entrepreneur explains Bengaluru salary gap, says ‘ ₹70 LPA feels common, but it’s not reality’)

One user wrote, "This is exactly how most of us are living, just running on autopilot." Another said, "Losing a job is tough, but sometimes it opens your eyes to what really matters." A third user commented, "I realised the same during the pandemic, work is not everything."

Some responses also pointed to the need for balance and self care. One user wrote, "Health and happiness should never come after deadlines." Another said, "Corporate life can consume you if you let it." One more added, "We all need to set boundaries before it is too late."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)