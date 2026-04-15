Bengaluru techie earning ₹50 LPA says she doesn't have latest iPhone, Zara clothes or expensive bags

A 27-year-old tech professional in Bengaluru is challenging common assumptions about high earners and luxury spending. Despite drawing an annual salary of around ₹50 lakh — a figure often associated with a premium lifestyle — she says her financial choices look very different from what many might expect. Instead of splurging on status symbols or keeping up with fast-changing consumer trends, she has opted for a more intentional approach to money, one that prioritises long-term goals and personal fulfilment over appearances. A Bengaluru professional earning ₹50 LPA reveals where she puts her money (Instagram/@thinking.mori)

The data engineer, who shares insights on Instagram under the handle @thinking.mori, recently opened up about her lifestyle choices. She revealed that she consciously avoids spending on items like the latest iPhone models, Zara clothing, or high-end handbags — purchases that are often seen as markers of success among young professionals.

Instead, she chooses to invest in “experiences”. (Also read: Indian woman earning $300k at Google quits US job and moves to Dubai)

Her stance, she explained, is not about deprivation but about choice: directing her income towards what she values more, rather than what is socially expected.

No fancy cars or clothing After revealing that she earns ₹50 LPA, she said: “All that money but also loans, so we choose experiences over objects”.

The techie had revealed in an earlier video that she pays ₹30,000 per month as EMI for a house that she bought for her parents. “I know that a house is a liability but some things are emotional and I wanted to do this for my parents because they have done so much for me,” she explained.

(Also read: Bengaluru data engineer explains how she spends ₹2 lakh every month — ₹20,000 rent, ₹30,000 EMIs)

In her recent video, she elaborated on this by saying that because of loans that she has to pay off, she chooses to spend her money wisely.

One way is by not spending on things like expensive handbags, even though she “loves them”.

“Experiences >> objects,” she explained in her video, sharing a list of things she does not spend her money on. The list includes latest iPhone, fancy cars, fancy desk setup and Zara clothing as things she doesn’t buy.