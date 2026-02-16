Bengaluru data engineer explains how she spends ₹2 lakh every month — ₹20,000 rent, ₹30,000 EMIs

A data engineer working in Bengaluru has revealed her monthly salary and expenses in an Instagram video that is going viral online. The engineer, who goes by the username @thinking.mori on Instagram, said that she earns ₹3 lakh per month, out of which she spends a little more than ₹2 lakh on rent, utilities and investments. A data engineer reveals her monthly salary and expenses in Bengaluru (Representational image)

A breakdown of expenses: Rent and EMI The data engineer gave a clear breakdown of her expenses in the video. She said that her rent is ₹20,000 per month, and she pays a further ₹5,000 to her domestic help. This rent includes electricity, water and WiFi too, so her basic utilities are taken care of within ₹25,000 per month.

A major chunk of her expenses goes towards EMIs for the apartment that she bought for her parents. The woman said that she pays ₹30,000 every month as EMIs.

“I know that a house is a liability but some things are emotional and I wanted to do this for my parents because they have done so much for me,” she explained.

Groceries, skincare and more The Bengaluru-based data engineer said she spends ₹8,000 per month on groceries and ₹2,000 on eating out.

Self-care, skincare, gifts, vitamins, bodycare etc are miscellaneous expenses on which she spends roughly ₹5,000 per month.

Finally, there are her subscriptions — she pays ₹12,000 for a gym membership and a personal trainer, and ₹300 for Netflix and Apple TV.