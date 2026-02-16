Bengaluru data engineer explains how she spends ₹2 lakh every month — ₹20,000 rent, ₹30,000 EMIs
A data engineer working in Bengaluru has revealed her monthly salary and expenses in an Instagram video that is going viral online.
A data engineer working in Bengaluru has revealed her monthly salary and expenses in an Instagram video that is going viral online. The engineer, who goes by the username @thinking.mori on Instagram, said that she earns ₹3 lakh per month, out of which she spends a little more than ₹2 lakh on rent, utilities and investments.
A breakdown of expenses: Rent and EMI
The data engineer gave a clear breakdown of her expenses in the video. She said that her rent is ₹20,000 per month, and she pays a further ₹5,000 to her domestic help. This rent includes electricity, water and WiFi too, so her basic utilities are taken care of within ₹25,000 per month.
(Also read: ‘This is my whole life income’: Bengaluru couple shocks internet with staggering monthly expenditure)
A major chunk of her expenses goes towards EMIs for the apartment that she bought for her parents. The woman said that she pays ₹30,000 every month as EMIs.
“I know that a house is a liability but some things are emotional and I wanted to do this for my parents because they have done so much for me,” she explained.
Groceries, skincare and more
The Bengaluru-based data engineer said she spends ₹8,000 per month on groceries and ₹2,000 on eating out.
Self-care, skincare, gifts, vitamins, bodycare etc are miscellaneous expenses on which she spends roughly ₹5,000 per month.
Finally, there are her subscriptions — she pays ₹12,000 for a gym membership and a personal trainer, and ₹300 for Netflix and Apple TV.
Investments every month
The data engineer also spoke about how much of her ₹3 lakh salary she invests.
Her investments are fairly straightforward as every month, she puts ₹1 lakh into SIPs. “I already have a 6 month emergency fund so I don’t put any money in that at the moment. So, my investments at the moment only include SIPs, some gold when it’s looking good,” the woman added.
Altogether, she spends around ₹2,12,000 every month.
This figure of ₹2.12 lakh does not include the money she spends on travel. The Bengaluru-based woman said she spent ₹7 lakh on traveling in 2025.
“There are one time expenses as well such as a phone, or going to a wedding. Ohh yes I have to save up for my own wedding also so gotta make a fund for that as well,” she added.
(Also read: Bengaluru couple breaks down their ₹5,90,000 monthly expense: ‘That’s my yearly package’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More