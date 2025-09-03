Bengaluru couple breaks down their 5,90,000 monthly expense: ‘That’s my yearly package’

A Bengaluru couple’s video on their expenses in August prompted mixed reactions among social media users. The couple gave a breakdown of their ₹5,90,000 budget. The Bengaluru couple said they spent ₹ 5,90,000 in August. (Instagram/@escapetolandscapes)

“This was how much we spent as a married couple living in Bengaluru,” the couple wrote. They then talked about communication between couples about “money and investments.”

“Because you’re not just living with your life partner, you’re also building a life with them and that takes addressing a lot of tough topics so that they don’t become an issue later on. Now we have a monthly meeting at the start of each month where we calculate all our expenses, bifurcate earnings into non-negotiable investments and save money for our mystery fund. It’s not easy but it is essential!” reads the rest of the Instagram post.

Prakriti and Ashish Arora often share videos of their lifestyle, including their travel adventures. They describe themselves as the “Travel couple” on Instagram.

Prakriti and Ashish explained in the video how much they spent in August. The couple claimed that they spent a total of ₹5,90,000, including ₹42,000 for rent, ₹40,000 for fitness, ₹20,000 for groceries, ₹10,000 for utilities, ₹13,000 for ordering in and eating out, ₹1,00,000 for investments, and ₹15,000 on Miscellaneous items. They noted that most of their budget was allocated for booking hotels and flight tickets for two domestic and two international trips, which amounted to ₹3,50,000.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

People had a lot to say about the couple’s video. While some expressed wonder and asked questions about their lifestyles, a few reacted with humour.

An individual posted, “That’s my yearly package.” Another remarked, “Their 1 month expense = our 1 year income.” A third commented, “Why 13k on outside eating, when you guys are doing fitness journeys along with personal trainers and Pilates too!” The couple replied, "It's not entirely for eating out. Out of 13K, we spent 8K on ordering in, mostly salads and 5K on eating out, usually twice a month for date nights or when meeting.”

A fourth wrote, “Hi, how much is the annual travel spend? I guess this is not the average monthly one.” The couple responded, "You're right! Last year we spent around 20L on travel. We also don’t usually stay at home for this long; this was the longest stretch we’ve stayed home in the past 2 years without a trip. That’s why our spending on fitness and food was so high. For us, it’s also about reinvesting in our business, which is travel. The more we travel, the more opportunities flow in.”