Bengaluru man with 14 years of banking experience sits on footpath: ‘I don’t have job, no house’

A Reddit post from Bengaluru has stirred discussion after a user shared two poignant images of a man seated on a footpath at a busy city signal. The man was seen holding a note, with a backpack placed beside him, appearing to be in search of assistance. A Reddit post went viral after showing a Bengaluru man with banking background pleading for help on a footpath.(Reddit/Being-Brilliant)

The first image captured the broader scene, while the second offered a closer look at the paper he held. The note carried a message in both English and Kannada. The English portion read: “I don’t have job, no house, please help me. I have 14 years working experience in banking.” Alongside, he also displayed a smaller sheet carrying a QR code, seemingly meant for digital payments or contributions.

A plea that raised questions

The Reddit user, identified as @Being-Brilliant, captioned the post: “Came across this man at a prominent Bengaluru signal. As heartbreaking as it is to see him, I keep wondering is this a result of society failure or personal choices?”

Take a look here at the post:

This post quickly caught attention, evoking mixed reactions from users.

Reactions from the online community

One user observed, “People may help him and recommend him based on his CV, he has 14 years of banking experience.”

Another commented, “There are no excuses for a young man to beg like this, especially in a city like Bangalore where there are plenty of jobs as long as you are willing to work.”

A different perspective noted, “Most people are saying that if he is physically able, he should be able to do some job like delivery or driving. But the reality is that if you remain unemployed for a long time, there is a chance you become mentally broken and depressed. That creates a barrier too.”

One person highlighted the human struggle behind the images, writing, “The life of a man has no respect unless you earn. Judging him without knowing his story feels unfair.”

Another wondered about his circumstances, asking, “Wait, did he lose his certificates or were they destroyed? Whatever it is, it’s unfortunate. But if it’s just his unwillingness to work or look for work, then that becomes a personal issue.”

