Bengaluru Google techie's simple cab ride in America reveals harsh US vs India reality

“I didn’t realize how much we take for granted in India… until I spent a couple of weeks in the US. Every single airport cab ride there was a struggle. I’d be dragging my massive suitcases while the driver sat in his seat. Because there, you pay for the ride, not for the labour,” Kavleen Kaur Bakshi wrote on LinkedIn, adding that the system made sense as the drivers were being paid for their driving services and not to pick up the luggage.

However, what shocked her was a cab driver’s actions in Bengaluru. She said that without even her saying so, the driver lifted her “25kg+ suitcases” to store them in the car.

“I instantly reached for my wallet. ₹200 extra. Because I valued that help so much and honestly had no energy to do it. He outright refused. Smiled and said, ‘Nahi nahi mam, it’s okay' I had to insist a couple of times for him to finally accept,” she added.

The small incident left a deep mark on Bakshi’s mind and prompted her to think that Indians give away their labour easily. She added that the experience taught her never to take help for granted.

“And the next time someone goes out of their way to make my life easier, I will value it (even if they refuse).”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “I never let drivers pick up my bags. They didn't sign up for that.” Another added, “My biggest gripe is the $6 fee for an airport baggage trolley, which is free in India.”

A third expressed, “My experience has been very different. I always load my luggage on my own, unless I'm unable to. In the last 5-6 years most cab drivers I've requested (aggregator/private) have refused to haul up suitcases or even small bags. And once when I was 8 months pregnant.”

A fourth wrote, “We often forget to show gratitude in our daily lives...especially for the small acts of help that actually make a big difference. Even a heartfelt ‘thank you’ or a small gesture of appreciation can mean a lot and give real value to someone’s effort.”

Who is Kavleen Kaur Bakshi?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bakshi completed her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Delhi University and then pursued an MBA.

She started her career as an analyst at KPMG India in 2016. Over the years, she worked in various roles across different companies, including Flipkart and Myntra. She presently works as a Senior Solutions Specialist at Google.