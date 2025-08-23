'Return back karo': Hilarious take on Indian vs American English leaves internet in splits

A video pointing some quirky differences by comparing Indian English and American English has gone viral on social media. The contrast has left netizens laughing, with many saying they're seeing the everyday phrases in a new light. A hilarious Instagram reel compared Indian English with American English and had viewers in splits over the quirky differences.(@furry002/Instagram)

The video was shared on Instagram by Lalit Kumar Sharma.

In the video, two people sit side by side, one speaking in American English and the other in Indian English, and their funny exchanges have now gone viral.

From "return back karo" to “shuru se start karte hain”, the Indian way of speaking has left viewers saying how relatable it feels.

Everyday phrases with a desi Indian twist:

The video highlights how the same phrases are spoken differently in American and Indian English.

What is simply “return” in American English often becomes “return back karo” in India. “Let’s start” turns into “chalo shuru se start karte hai”, and “forward” changes to “agee forward kar diya hai maine”.

The fun continues with “gift” vs “free ka gift mila hai”, “sure” vs “pakka sure hai na”, and “sorry” vs “sorry yaar, maaf kar dena”.

Even everyday words like “fruits” stretch to “phal fruits”, “just” becomes “just abhi”, and “background” amusingly doubles as “peeche ka background”.

Check out the video here:

This is the duo’s second reel on this comparison, and viewers confessed they often speak the same way. Reactions flooded in, with many calling it “so real” and “too funny”.

Since being posted, the video has already racked up more than 3 lakh views and thousands of comments.

Internet reacts:

Instagram users couldn’t stop laughing at the familiar Indian twists on English.

One of the users, Deepak Shakya, commented, “Dinner:- rat ka dinner, Good night: good night ab so jao.”

A second user, Mk Kaundal, commented, “Or ye sab hum daily life me kar re hain.”

Another user, Vandana Mary, commented, “Now I am realising mai bhi aise hi bolti hu.”

Comments poured in with people recalling how they say “phal fruits”, “just abhi”, or “peeche ka background” in their daily conversations.