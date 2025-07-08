'Deport them all': British woman snaps at Indian staff at Heathrow airport for not speaking English

A viral post on X by a British woman has sparked strong reactions after she criticised Indian and Asian staff at Heathrow Airport for not speaking in English. British woman's Heathrow rant triggers major online backlash.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post, Lucy White (@LucyJayneWhite1) wrote that after landing at London Heathrow, she noticed most of the airport staff were of Indian or Asian origin. She claimed they were not speaking "a word of English".

She said she told them, “Speak English,” to which the staff replied, “You’re being racist.” Lucy then added, “They know I’m right, so they have to use the race card.”

She ended her post by saying, “Deport them all,” and questioned why such workers were at the UK’s main point of entry.

Her comments quickly went viral and received thousands of replies and reposts.

The viral post was shared on Monday, and since then, it has garnered more than 1.5 million views and several comments.

The viral post quickly sparked heated debate online. One of the users, @rahhead01, commented, "You are being racist. However, I’ll take a bet on this being under the list of (things that never happened)".

A second user, @Prof_Twatter, commented, “Last time I went through Heathrow, it was over two hours before I met an English person. Everyone at the airport was either South Asian or African. The Uber driver was Romanian.”

Another user, @CapitalR, commented, “So they told you correctly, in English, that you’re being racist?”

Others shared their own experiences, saying they barely encountered English staff at Heathrow, and described it as a population replacement.