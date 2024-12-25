Santa's Christmas flight appears on Heathrow airport's arrivals board: 'Keep your carrots ready'

As Christmas 2024 brings its magical charm to households across the globe, one question has dominated the chatter of children everywhere: "Where is Santa Claus, and how will he arrive?" In the UK, Heathrow Airport has answered this enchanting query with a festive twist. Heathrow Airport charmed families on Christmas Eve by announcing Santa’s midnight landing.(Instagram/heathrow_airport)

(Also read: 5 employees reveal the most bizarre Secret Santa gifts their colleagues gave them for Christmas)

On Christmas Eve (December 24), Heathrow Airport lit up Instagram with a delightful video revealing Santa’s travel plans. The flight information display system (FIDS) featured an extraordinary arrival: the jolly, red-suited Santa Claus was scheduled to land in London at midnight from the North Pole. Alongside Santa, the board listed his loyal reindeer—Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and of course, Rudolph.

Take a look here at the post:

The video’s caption read: "SANTA1 is scheduled to arrive at #Heathrow. Our Christmas Day arrivals board is LIVE across terminals, marking Santa and his reindeer's magical stop on their global journey."

Adding to the charm, Heathrow issued a playful advisory for passengers: "Please keep your carrots with you at all times. Unattended carrots may be sniffed and eaten."

Netizens shower love on Heathrow’s Christmas spirit

The heartwarming post quickly went viral, capturing the attention of families and children across the UK. Heathrow's imaginative touch was lauded, with the comments section brimming with festive cheer and appreciation for the airport staff.

(Also read: Indian employee gifts tub of dahi to co-worker at office Secret Santa: ‘Welcome to Haryana’)

One user gushed, “This is so magical! Thank you for making Christmas even more special for kids!” Another exclaimed, “Heathrow, you’ve outdone yourselves. The carrot warning is just adorable!”

A delighted parent chimed in, “My children are thrilled! They’re keeping an eye out for SANTA1 on the tracker!” Another remarked, “This makes me wish I was a child again. What a lovely idea!”

The creativity also sparked humour, with one comment reading, “I hope Santa doesn’t get delayed—imagine explaining that to the kids!” Meanwhile, others couldn’t get enough of the carrot advisory, calling it “the best part” of the announcement.