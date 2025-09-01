‘More than Europe’: Bengaluru 2BHK with 70,000 rent, 5 lakh deposit triggers debate

The issue of skyrocketing rental prices is once again in the spotlight, thanks to a viral Reddit post shared on the ‘Indian real estate’ community. The post contained a screenshot listing the rent and security deposit for an apartment in Bengaluru’s Panathur area. A 2BHK in Bengaluru with an asking rent of ₹ 70,000 has sparked a heated discussion (Shutterstock)

According to the listing, the landlord demanded a monthly rent of ₹70,000 along with a hefty security deposit of ₹5 lakh — figures that sparked outrage and disbelief among Reddit users.

“Like, seriously 70k asking price, it's more than many European apartments…” wrote the Reddit user who first shared the listing on the platform. “Who are these people who will pay these rents? That too for an area that is the literal definition of Somalian India… the undisputed worst slums of India.”

The user further noted that instead of paying ₹70,000 as rent, a person could put that money towards an EMI and get a tangible asset in the bargain. He called the asking rent “Absurdity at peak”.

A discussion on Bengaluru rent

People in the comments section were united in outrage. A number of commenters said that Panathur — an area infamous for traffic congestion — should not command such a high rent.

“They pay a huge premium for a matchbox size house because of proximity to their workplace...but, they will get stuck in the traffic near the railway underpass,” explained one Reddit user.

“How can someone pay 70k for 2bhk especially for that flood-prone area. Roads there are a nightmare and crossing RUB is worse than crossing Silk Board!” another said.

“70k for a location which has a bottleneck forever and in a weird area.. wow! Kudos to the owner,” a third user added.

Some Panathur residents said that the going rent in the area is between ₹40,000 to 45,000.

“I live in SDA and pay 41k rent. 70k rent I don't think anyone will pay here. That person will decrease the rent,” a user opined.

The ₹5 lakh deposit demand did not go unnoticed either, with one person writing: “Look at that idiot asking for ₹5 lakh deposit. What sort of nonsense is going on there?”