Bengaluru exec at multi-billion-dollar company shares video of waterlogged road to office

As heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours brought much of Bengaluru to a standstill, a video surfaced on X highlighting the worsening conditions at the Panathur railway underbridge in South Bengaluru. The clip, which quickly gained traction online, shows severe waterlogging and damaged roads under the bridge. It was reportedly shared by a senior executive at a multi-billion-dollar company, who captioned it, “My road to office,” capturing the struggles faced by countless commuters navigating the city’s flooded infrastructure. Bengaluru witnessed widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions.(x/@ravihanda)

The footage shows extensive water accumulation beneath the underbridge, with the surrounding roads appearing muddy and covered in clay, making travel difficult and hazardous.

Take a look at the video:

The video quickly sparked an online conversation, with many users sharing their own experiences and frustrations regarding the condition of the roads in South Bengaluru.

One user noted, “I used to travel on this road for 2 years to office. Crazy bad road especially in monsoon. Narrow and millions of water tankers pass through causing further damage and clogging.” Another added, “Every under bridge is flooded in South Bangalore,” highlighting that the issue extends beyond just the Panathur area.

Rain lashes the city

Heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours has caused severe waterlogging across several low-lying parts of Bengaluru, bringing normal life to a standstill. The intense downpour resulted in falling tree branches, stranded vehicles, and worsened traffic congestion in a city already infamous for its traffic woes.

Visuals from different parts of the city showed residents wading through knee-deep water as Bengaluru’s drainage system failed to withstand the sudden influx of rainwater. Streets resembled flowing streams, with several vehicles partially submerged, while public transportation was severely impacted, leaving commuters stranded.

Residential areas bore the brunt of the flooding, with water entering homes and damaging personal belongings, including electronic appliances. Affected residents were evacuated and moved to safer locations by officials.

The impact of the heavy rain extended beyond Bengaluru Urban, affecting districts such as Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Davanagere, and Chitradurga. Within Bengaluru, Sai Layout and Horamavu were among the worst-hit areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka and an ‘orange’ alert indicating very heavy rain in both north and south interior Karnataka. The alert for Bengaluru includes surrounding districts such as Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Shivamogga.

"Scattered to widespread moderate rain with thunder and lightning in coastal districts and heavy rain at isolated places across the state in southern interior districts today and tomorrow, in northern interior districts from May 19 to 22 is expected," the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said in a post on X.