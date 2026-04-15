Entrepreneur explains Bengaluru salary gap, says ‘ ₹70 LPA feels common, but it’s not reality’

An entrepreneur has shared a detailed breakdown of tech salaries in Bengaluru to challenge the popular notion that ₹70 LPA packages are “common” in the city’s IT ecosystem. Responding to an X user who said “70 LPA is so common in Bangalore these days,” Vineeth K argued that the perception is skewed by visibility rather than ground reality. The entrepreneur explained why the higher salary figure appears more widespread than it actually is. (Representational image)

“ ₹70 LPA in Bangalore often feels common, but that perception is driven more by visibility than reality,” the entrepreneur wrote. Breaking down the ecosystem, Vineeth said a majority of engineers work in service companies such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro, where salaries typically range between ₹3 - 20 LPA. “ ₹70 LPA is almost non-existent except for 10+ year old roles,” he noted.

Vineeth further said that another 20-25% of engineers are employed in mid-tier product firms and global capability centres (GCCs) like Oracle, Dell, IBM and Goldman Sachs. In this segment, salaries typically fall between ₹15-45 LPA, with ₹70 LPA packages limited to the top 5-10%, he explained.

He added that well-funded startups and unicorns, including Swiggy, Flipkart, Razorpay and CRED, make up about 5-10% of the market, where salaries range from ₹20-70 LPA, often including ESOPs. Even here, he said, ₹70 LPA represents the upper band rather than the norm.

Lastly, he said that only 2-5% of engineers work at elite firms such as Google, Meta, Amazon, Uber and Tower Research Capital, where ₹70 LPA packages are more common. “When you combine all these segments, the weighted average salary in Bangalore comes to - ₹18–20 LPA,” Vineeth wrote, adding that nearly 80% of engineers earn below ₹40 LPA and ₹70 LPA falls within the top 5% of roles.

He also explained why the higher salary figure appears more widespread than it actually is. “Social media bias - Only high packages get posted. Peer bubbles - Product and startup circles skew perception. CTC structures - Stocks, ESOPs and bonuses inflate numbers,” he said.

“IMO, ₹70 LPA is not the norm, it’s concentrated in a very small, high-performing segment of companies. It’s common in your feed, not in the full market,” the entrepreneur concluded.