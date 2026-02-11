‘We don’t believe in work-life balance’: Indian CEO gets blunt advice from Chinese entrepreneur
The Indian CEO said that he received the reply after asking a Chinese entrepreneur about the difference between Indian and Chinese entrepreneurs.
An Indian CEO recently shared a "brutally practical" insight from a conversation with his new Chinese distribution partner. While discussing the differences between the two entrepreneurial cultures, the Chinese entrepreneur dismissed the common obsession with "work-life balance" entirely. Instead of philosophical advice, he offered a simple notion - “There's only two things: work time or personal time.”
“Had a word with a Chinese entrepreneur today, he’s soon becoming our official channel partner there. Yes, a distribution partner for an Indian product in China. Just before wrapping up the call, I asked him a simple question: ‘What’s the biggest difference between Indian and Chinese entrepreneurs?’,” wrote Energy AI Labs founder and CEO Shubham Mishra.
He shared that he was expecting a philosophical reply; instead, his Chinese counterpart gave him something that was “simple, raw, and brutally practical.”
“He paused for a few seconds and said in his broken English: ‘We don’t believe in work-life balance and its online debates. There's only two things: work time or personal time’.”
“While we’re often busy romanticizing ‘balance,’ they’re busy executing with clarity,” Mishra continued.
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “Sometimes balance isn’t dividing time; it’s deciding what deserves your full attention in each moment.” Another added, “That is a refreshing take on work and life.”
Mishra also announced, “And on a brighter note, one small news: Some Chinese EV businesses will soon start using an Indian battery tester. Global trust is shifting, one battery test at a time.”
Reacting to the news, an X user asked, “Awesome! Anything stopping them from reverse engineering it?” The CEO replied, “Firmware, server-side encryption, proprietary real-time datasets, trained algorithms and ghost ckts.”
Who is Shubham Mishra?
According to his LinkedIn profile, the founder completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya and pursued higher education at the Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management (IITRAM). He also completed an executive programme from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
Mishra, prior to starting Energy AI Labs in 2025, launched another company, BatteryOKTechnologies, in 2019.
Work-life balance debate:
The debate over work-life balance in India has become a polarising topic, often pitting the "hustle culture" of veteran founders against a younger workforce seeking mental well-being.
Some industry titans argue that for a developing nation like India to compete globally, its youth must embrace gruelling schedules and that hard work is the only way to build legacy companies.
Conversely, several high-profile leaders have come out in defence of a more sustainable professional life, arguing that burnout is counterproductive to innovation.
