‘We don’t believe in work-life balance’: Indian CEO gets blunt advice from Chinese entrepreneur

An Indian CEO recently shared a "brutally practical" insight from a conversation with his new Chinese distribution partner. While discussing the differences between the two entrepreneurial cultures, the Chinese entrepreneur dismissed the common obsession with "work-life balance" entirely. Instead of philosophical advice, he offered a simple notion - “There's only two things: work time or personal time.” The Indian CEO’s tweet has prompted a flurry of reactions. (LinkedIn/Shubham Mishra)

“Had a word with a Chinese entrepreneur today, he’s soon becoming our official channel partner there. Yes, a distribution partner for an Indian product in China. Just before wrapping up the call, I asked him a simple question: ‘What’s the biggest difference between Indian and Chinese entrepreneurs?’,” wrote Energy AI Labs founder and CEO Shubham Mishra.

He shared that he was expecting a philosophical reply; instead, his Chinese counterpart gave him something that was “simple, raw, and brutally practical.”

“He paused for a few seconds and said in his broken English: ‘We don’t believe in work-life balance and its online debates. There's only two things: work time or personal time’.”

“While we’re often busy romanticizing ‘balance,’ they’re busy executing with clarity,” Mishra continued.