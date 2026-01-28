Indian-origin CEO reacts to co-founder flying 16 hours for marathon on weekend, returning straight to office on Monday

Indian-origin CEO Karun Kaushik was recently left in awe by the "impromptu-marathon level action" of his co-founder, Selin Kocalar. After noticing a rare "Out of Office" tag on her calendar, Kaushik learned that Selin was flying 16 hours from San Francisco to Morocco just to run a marathon. True to her high-speed work ethic, she completed the race and returned to the office on Monday morning, suitcase in hand, proving that for some founders, the ultimate "fun" is a test of extreme endurance. The Indian-origin CEO and his co-founder. (X/@kocalars, @karunkaushik_)

I flew to Morocco for 36 hours over the weekend to run the Marrakech Marathon and then come right back to the office. Founder definition of fun,” tweeted Kocalar.

Also Read: Who is Daksh Gupta, 23-year-old Indian-origin CEO going viral for 9-9-6 rule? “Meet the single craziest and most determined person I’ve worked with. Last week, I asked Selin why she had OOO on her calendar (highly unusual). She replied: ‘on Friday, I’m flying 16 hours to Morocco, running a marathon in the morning, and then flying back to SF in the night. She showed up to the office with her suitcase on Monday’,” Kaushik posted.

He continued, “Sometimes in life, you have to take risk and say ‘why not.’ This attitude is rare, but embodying it through impromptu-marathon level action is a different. Thank you for inspiring me and the rest of the Delve team every day. Honored to get to work with you!”

He jokingly added, “Stay tuned for more adventures from me. Written on my sofa.”