Indian woman loses gold bracelet at Dubai Mall, gets it back thanks to cleaning staff: ‘Dubai, you have my heart’

An Indian expat in the UAE has shared how a moment of panic during a shopping trip to Dubai Mall turned into a heartwarming experience after her lost gold bracelet was safely returned to her. The woman said she had almost given up hope of finding the jewellery before discovering that a cleaning staff member had handed it over to the mall’s Lost and Found section. An Indian expat panicked after losing her gold bracelet at Dubai Mall but was surprised when Lost and Found returned it. (Instagram/abudhabi.unplugged)

(Also read: ‘This is what makes Dubai different’: Indian man praises mall staff for calling to check on daughter after fall)

Birthday trip takes stressful turn Taking to Instagram, Ketki Shetty shared a video recounting the incident, which happened while she was in Dubai to celebrate her birthday.

"Guys, you won't believe this. My gold bracelet got lost in Dubai Mall, and what happened next, you won't believe," she began.

Shetty said she was shopping at the mall when she suddenly realised that the gold bracelet she had been wearing was missing.

"And I started panicking: Where did it go? We searched everywhere. After that, tracing the path backwards wherever we had gone, thinking where it could have gone," she said.

As the search continued, she began wondering whether somebody had picked up the bracelet or whether it had simply fallen somewhere.

The group eventually approached mall security, who directed them to the Lost and Found section. Shetty said security staff told them that if someone had found the bracelet, it was likely to have been deposited there.

Bracelet returned after verification To her surprise, the bracelet was indeed at Lost and Found.

"And to my surprise, a kind cleaning staff member who had found my bracelet had deposited it there," Shetty said.

Staff checked her ID and asked her to show a photograph of the bracelet before returning it to her.

"I was so happy and thankful, I can't even tell you. And I gave the cleaning staff member lots of blessings and prayers from my heart," she added.

Calling the UAE "the safest country", Shetty advised people not to lose hope if they misplace something at Dubai Mall or another large shopping centre.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "I lost my gold bracelet somewhere in Dubai Mall and thought it was gone forever. I panicked for a full hour. Later, I was proven wrong… in the best way. Little incidents like this teach big lessons - Never lose hope, Dubai you have my heart."

Watch the clip here: