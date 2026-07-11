The Odyssey Press Conference: Mumbai witnesses Christopher Nolan's 'love letter to cinema'

Christopher Nolan's mythological epic The Odyssey made a stop in Mumbai with the filmmaker joined by actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland with producer Emma Thomas for a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday. Mumbai witnesses Christopher Nolan's 'love letter to cinema'

Nolan recalled that he planned to visit India during the release of Tenet, but could not due to the pandemic. "We actually intended to come with Tenet because we filmed here in Mumbai, but because of the pandemic we weren't able to. So finally we're actually able to. It's a thrill. We've wanted to do this for years." He added, "I've never been anywhere in the world with an appreciation of what movies can be and what they should be for audiences. To me, it seemed crazy that we wouldn't be bringing our film here to premiere it."

For Matt Damon, who essays the legendary Greek king Odysseus, the film became one of the standout experiences of his career. "Having the benefit of those 35 years behind me and then having the opportunity to play a role like this, it felt like my one chance to make a David Lean movie." Speaking about what he took back from the film he said, “You will live with the consequences of your choices, so choose carefully.”

Tom Holland, on his first collaboration with Nolan recalled, "I remember walking over the brow of a sand dune in Morocco, and it felt more like I had gone back in time than I had walked onto a film set."

The actor also described the project as "a love letter to cinema" and added, "Pressure is a privilege, and on this movie it really was."