‘She will live on, there is no goodbye’: S Janaki's granddaughter at veteran singer's last rites with state honours
Veteran singer S Janaki died on July 11 at the age of 88 and her last rites were held on July 12 with state honours. Family and fans mourned her death.
Legendary singer S Janaki was laid to rest with full state honours in Karnataka on July 12. She died on July 11 at the age of 88 after a cardiac arrest. Fans and loved ones turned up at Maharaja College grounds in Mysuru to pay their last respects and bid the legend a fitting farewell. Her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, spoke to the press about her grandmother’s legacy and why this isn’t a goodbye.
S Janaki’s death a great loss for nation, says granddaughter
Apsara spoke to the press at Janaki’s last rites on Sunday. Talking about her grandmother’s legacy, she said, “This is a great loss, not just to our family, for the whole nation, for the whole world. My grandmom was a very versatile singer. She had the most expressive type of singing. I think everybody who listens to her music knows that.”
She also stated, “It’s a very sad day, not just for the family, but for the whole nation. My grandmother was one of a kind; anybody who knew her will not tell you otherwise. She was very special to the world; she was a remarkable talent. I will remember her as my grandmother, kind, so generous, and full of love and laughter.”
There is no goodbye, she will live on, says granddaughter
Apsara also described Janaki as a unique and strong soul, calling her an inspirational figure. “I'm very honoured to have been her granddaughter in this lifetime. I have learned so many things from her. Not just as a celebrity, but first and foremost, she was my grandmother. She will be deeply missed. Not just by me, the whole world. I remember her as a kind, gentle, wonderful person who was kind to animals. She loved animals. I really respect her for that,” she said.
The granddaughter also called her God’s gift to mankind, calling Janaki a divine presence. “She will be greatly missed, but forever, she will live on through her music. We only have that now. We're always together. There is no goodbye,” said Apsara.
S Janaki dies at 88
Janaki was hospitalised before she died from cardiac arrest on Saturday. Apsara confirmed the news on her Instagram, writing, “It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki. She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music.”
“To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever,” she added. Celebrities from across the country and politicians mourned her death. Janaki was a legend in the film industry, having sung thousands of songs in multiple languages.
With inputs from ANI and PTI
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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