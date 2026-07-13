Josh Grisetti cause of death: What happened to the Broadway actor and Fullerton theater professor?
Broadway actor and Fullerton College professor Josh Grisetti died on July 10. Co-star Rob McClure said it was suicide, though officials have not confirmed yet.
Josh Grisetti, popular theater actor who worked in the Broadway circuit and also taught theater at Fullerton College in California, passed away on Friday, July 10.
His death was revealed by his Rob McClure, his co-star in “Something Rotten!” on Instagram. McClure confirmed that the actor and professor committed suicide. However, as of now, officials have not confirmed Grisetti's cause of death.
“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday," McClure wrote. "I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.”
As of now, no statement has come from Josh Grisseti's wife, Mackenzie Grisseti, or on his social media account regarding his passing.
“Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding,” McClure continued in his post.
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The post also contained a collage of photos of Rob McClure and Josh Grisetti.
Who Was Josh Grisetti?
Josh Grisetti was an academic and actor who commanded a lot of respect in the theatre circuit. Starting out with degrees in theater from University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Boston Conservatory, he made a name for himself on Broadway.
During COVID, he did an MFA in Performance Pedagogy at Loyola Marymount University and transitioned to full-time teaching. He was a professor at Cal State Fullerton and is credited with redesigning the Musical Theatre course there.
In the New York City theater circuit, he first gained major recognition in with "Enter Laughing." It earned him the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance and multiple other nominations
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“It Shoulda Been You” (2015) made him a popular name on Broadway. Then came "Something Rotten!", where he played Nigel. It firmly established him as a star.
He also made several on-screen appearances in movies, TV shows and others. It includes the ABC sitcom "The Knights of Prosperity," the films "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Good Fight," "The Namesake", "Men in Black 3", among others.
Josh Grisetti is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti. The couple did not have children.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More
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